KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, Head of the Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Rawan Yarub Al-Fawzan and Mohammad Nasser Al-Atwan, where they briefed His Highness on the national strategy for voluntary work prepared by youth cadres, aims to organize and support voluntary work in the country. His Highness the Amir praised efforts and contributions in the field of voluntary work, stressing his support to strengthen the joint work between the volunteer teams and the various authorities of the state.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received minister Mutairi, Sheikha Amthal, Fawzan and Atwan, who presented to him a similar briefing. His Highness the Crown Prince praised during the meeting the efforts of Kuwait youth in spreading the culture of humanitarian initiatives around the world, as he stressed the political leadership attention to voluntary charitable work, calling to show the world the bright image of Kuwait that enjoys a human culture stemming from the values of the Islamic religion.

Minister Mutairi and the high-level delegation members also made a similar presentation to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who praised efforts and contributions in the field of volunteer work, stressing his support to strengthen the joint work between the volunteer teams and the various authorities of the state.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. His Highness the Amir also received Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Dr Mohammad Yousef Al-Hashel. His Highness the Crown Prince also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad and Dr Hashel at Bayan Palace. – KUNA