KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah praised yesterday Kuwait firemen’s dedication for saving lives and properties as well as their services during the coronavirus pandemic. The firemen “carry on their shoulders the responsibility of helping citizens and residents … protecting lives, and public and private properties. They have demonstrated their dedication in carrying out their duties despite being exposed to danger but they are equipped with high national spirit, and we highly appreciate their service,” His Highness the Amir said in a speech during a visit to the headquarters of the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF).

His Highness the Amir praised the firemen for their services throughout the pandemic by coordinating with government authorities and private institutions, thus contributing to curbing the spread of the virus. His Highness the Amir also commended firemen for spreading public awareness about safety measures, and said he would spare no effort to continuously upgrade the KFF. He paid tribute to the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and said he would continue in “his wise path” in supporting firemen.

Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said KFF was proud to contribute to saving lives and properties, as well as making sure public and private properties were equipped with proper safety materials. Saleh said a new law for the firemen has recently been approved which addresses many shortcomings, like allowing firemen to penalize violators of safety measures, and establishing a general fire college.

“We at the Kuwait Fire Force are keen to develop preventive and combat systems through the development and upgrading of vehicles and equipment to be in line with international standards,” he said. KFF is also keen on providing quality training and governance as well as obtaining the ISO certificate. His Highness the Amir was accompanied during his visit to KFF by President of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah and Head of Amiri Diwan protocols Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah. – KUNA