KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Kuwait Red Crescent Society Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer and Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer met His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday to extend his condolences over the passing of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “We were honored to meet with Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to offer condolences on the passing of His Highness (the late Amir), may God rest his soul,” Dr Sayer said. The KRCS Chairman also congratulated His Highness the Amir on his assumption of power, offering him honorary presidency of the organization as was his predecessor.

His Highness the Amir had received Dr Sayer along with KRCS Secretary-General Maha Al-Barjas at Bayan Palace, as they briefed him on the organization’s endeavors and recent accomplishments. His Highness the Amir praised the organization’s role, particularly its domestic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic as well its global humanitarian and relief efforts which target the victims of conflict and natural disasters.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received the KRCS Chairman and Secretary-General, who gave him a presentation on the society’s latest programs and projects. His Highness Sheikh Mishal praised KRCS’ contributions, especially its COVID-19 response locally and internationally.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received President of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Idris Barzani, who offered his condolences on the demise of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Furthermore, Barzani congratulated His Highness the Amir on assumption of office. His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince have also separately received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA