KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace yesterday Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and honorary chairperson of Kuwait Disabled Sport Club Sheikha Sheikha Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah. They were accompanied by Ahmad Naqa Al-Mutairi who won the 100m wheelchair silver medal race and Faisal Mubarak Sorour who won the bronze in the Shop Put, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

His Highness the Amir praised the achievements of Mutairi and Sorour who defied all obstacles to win the medals. Following the audience, Sheikha Sheikha said His Highness the Amir congratulated the athletes for their victories. She said Kuwait was represented by three athletes at the Paralympics, two of them won medals, considering this an “outstanding achievement” which would have never happened without government and public support. Mutairi said they were honored to meet His Highness the Amir who congratulated “us for this accomplishment.” Sorour said His Highness the Amir honored them with this meeting and he was asking about their needs.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir also received Minister Mutairi, accompanied by Engineer Jenan Essam Al-Shehab who won the gold medal at the World Genius Convention (WGC) held in Japan in 2021, as well as winning the gold medal at the 2021 DA VINCI International Innovation and Invention Expo. His Highness the Amir praised her achievements and wished her success. After the audience, Shehab said she was honored to meet His Highness the Amir and this reception would motivate her to seek further accomplishments. “His words touched my heart … and Inshallah the best is yet to come,” said Shehab who has so far won six international gold medals.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received at Seif Palace yesterday Paralympic athletes Mutairi and Sorour, in the presence of Minister Mutairi, Sheikha Sheikha, Director General of Public Authority for Youth and Sports Hamoud Fulaiteh Al-Shammari and Chairman of the Kuwaiti Paralympic Committee, Naser Al-Ajami. His Highness the Crown Prince praised the two athletes’ achievements, as well as their perseverance to overcome who defied all difficulties to reach the podium during the international event, wishing them further progress and success.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mishal received minister Mutairi and Engineer Shehab, as His Highness the Crown Prince expressed admiration for her achievements and wished her further success. The meeting was attended by Director of His Highness the Crown Prince’s office Jamal Al-Theyab, and His Highness’s office undersecretary of foreign affairs Mazin Al-Essa attended both meetings. – KUNA