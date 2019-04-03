KUWAIT: The Ministerial Council’s Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Roudhan announced yesterday that on HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s commands, the council decided to send urgent aid to flood victims in Iran. The council tasked Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society and the foreign ministry to organize the aid process as soon as possible, also expressing condolences to the victims’ families. The death toll from major floods swamping much of Iran over the past 15 days has risen to 62, the head of the Iranian Legal Medicine Organization told local media yesterday. – KUNA