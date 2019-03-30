Amir to head delegation at 30th regular session of Arab League Conference

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is seen on his way to Tunisia to partake in the Arab Summit. — KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday left to Tunisia to partake in the Arab Summit scheduled today. HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, along with an accompanying official delegation, departed Kuwait, heading for the sisterly Republic of Tunisia to head the State of Kuwait delegation at the 30th regular session of the Arab League Conference at the Summit Level, due in the Tunisian capital.

HH the Amir and his entourage were seen off at the airport by His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior State officials.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abulhassan, Head of Amiri Protocol Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Suleiman Al-Jarallah, Head of Media and Cultural Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Fawaz Saud Nasser Saud Al-Sabah, senior officials from the Amiri Diwan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. – KUNA