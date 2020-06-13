Abdulrahman Al-Ateeqi

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a condolence cable to the family of late Abdulrahman Salem Al-Ateeqi. In the cable, His Highness the Amir voiced sincere and heartfelt condolences over the demise of one of the nation’s loyal men who contributed to development in the country, and paid tribute to his achievements and great contributions through the high-level posts and positions he had held. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah the Almighty to have mercy upon the deceased and grant him Paradise as well as bestow patience on his family. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah expressed identical sentiments in two separate cables addressed to the family of the deceased. — KUNA