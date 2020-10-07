Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday named Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new Crown Prince, the Amiri Diwan announced. The Al-Sabah family blessed Sheikh Mishal on taking office, wishing him success. According to the constitution, Sheikh Mishal’s appointment will be debated and endorsed by the National Assembly, which is highly expected to approve the move. The Assembly is meeting today to endorse the appointment and allow Sheikh Mishal to take the oath.

British-educated Sheikh Mishal, 80, has been the Deputy Chairman of the National Guard since 2004. He studied at Kuwait University and graduated with a degree from UK’s Hendon Police College in 1960. He became the chief of the department of general investigation in 1967 and continued in the post until 1980.

The department was changed to the State Security Agency, of which Sheikh Mishal was its first chief. Sheikh Mishal, who was close to the late Amir and accompanied him to the US where he received treatment, is the seventh son of the 10th Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The appointment of a new crown prince eight days after HH the Amir ascended to power comes as Kuwait prepares to hold crucial parliamentary elections late next month or in early December. Ahead of the election, the Cabinet reviewed on Tuesday a draft law to create a higher election commission and asked its legal department to study the legislation before endorsing it. The government said the move aims to boost electoral transparency.