Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah named Wednesday Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Crown Prince, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah announced. Al-Sabah Family blessed Sheikh Mishaal Al-Sabah on taking office, wishing him success. – KUNA