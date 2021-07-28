KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace visiting World Health Organization Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus and his accompanying delegation. During the reception, HH the Amir praised WHO’s leading role in promoting health and safety, as well as its efforts in facing the COVID-19 pandemic and diseases in general, reaffirming at the same time continued and close cooperation with the organization in manifestation of Kuwait’s pioneering humanitarian role.

Tedros expressed sincere appreciation to HH the Amir and Kuwait for its pioneering humanitarian role in supporting the organization, terming its contribution as “effective”. HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received Tedros at Bayan Palace. He praised the role played by WHO in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and stressed on Kuwait’s responsibility towards the international community to extend a helping hand through WHO, as well as pledging to provide $60 million to organizations and countries affected by the pandemic.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met Tedros too at Bayan Palace. Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah and senior officials were present at all meetings. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also met Tedros. During the meeting, both officials discussed the latest global health developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, ways to face challenges resulting from it and enhancing bilateral relations between the two sides.

Sheikh Ahmad stressed Kuwait’s supportive stand towards efforts exerted by the organization on all levels to contain the pandemic and prevent its spread. He praised and valued the efforts by WHO in this field, stressing the importance of international efforts to combat the pandemic and guarantee the equal distribution of vaccines to all countries.

Tedros expressed appreciation and gratitude to the regional and international humanitarian, distinguished and pioneering Kuwaiti role in supporting afflicted and affected peoples in the fight against epidemics and infectious diseases. He also praised the efficiency and effectiveness of all measures and efforts taken by Kuwait in confronting the pandemic.

He expressed thanks to Kuwait for hosting a WHO office and the continuous support of Kuwait to the organization’s goals and objectives. Tedros later paid a visit to Kuwait Vaccination Center, accompanied by a number of top health ministry officials. He also made a similar visit to Jaber Hospital for COVID-19 patients.