KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received the Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on his official visit to the country.

The two meetings were attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director of the Office of His Highness the Amir Ahmad Al-Fahad.

His Highness the Amir also received a letter from Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing his gratitude for His Highness’ efforts in the success of the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council Summit. In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the Qatari Amir for his sincere sentiments, praising the historical ties between Kuwait and Qatar. Ambassador of Qatar to Kuwait Bandar bin Mohammad Al-Attiya delivered the letter to His Highness the Amir. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Speaker Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace yesterday. He later received Sheikh Dr Ahmad alongside the visiting Turkish Foreign Minister. Furthermore, His Highness the Crown Prince received Qatar’s Ambassador to Kuwait as he handed His Highness a hand-written letter from Qatar’s Amir, in which he expressed his appreciation to the efforts of His Highness the Crown Prince in resolving the Gulf conflict in the 41st GCC summit held in Al-Ula governorate in Saudi Arabia.

His Highness the Crown Prince replied with his sincere appreciation to the brotherly message from Qatar’s Amir, and embraced the deep relations between the two countries. Director of His Highness the Crown Prince’s office Jamal Al-Theyab and His Highness the Crown Prince’s office undersecretary of foreign affairs Mazin Al-Essa attended the meeting.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah also received Ambassador Attiya, who delivered a written message from the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani. In the meantime, His Highness the Prime Minister received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Foreign Minister Assistant for Europe Affairs Ambassador Waleed Al-Khubaizi attended the meeting held at Seif Palace.

Moreover, Speaker Ghanem received Minister Cavusoglu, and the two sides explored relations between the two countries and means of boosting cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. They have also exchanged views on a number of top regional and international topics. Turkish Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Aisha Kuytak attended the meeting. Separately, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister received his Turkish counterpart and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides displayed the deep brotherly bonds between the two countries, and also discussed ways of boosting bilateral ties in all fields, in addition to discussing latest regional developments. Several senior officials attended the meeting. – KUNA