Dr Bahr Al-Oloom grateful for Kuwait’s supportive stance to Iraq

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Among His Highness the Amir’s audiences today are Acting National Assembly Speaker Essa Al-Kandari, First Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and visiting Iraqi figure Dr Ibrahim Mohammad Bahr Al-Oloom. The meetings were attended by Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Dr Bahr Al-Oloom, who briefed him on the latest developments in Iraq. Dr Bahr Al-Oloom expressed gratitude towards Kuwait’s supportive stance to Iraq. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad affirmed during the meeting that the stability and development of Iraq would bring welfare to the region, adding that hopefully the fellow Arab country would return to the forefront of the regional and international scenes. His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak and Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad also met Dr Bahr Al-Oloom yesterday.

In the meantime, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, Kandari, and Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. His Highness the Crown Prince then received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince later met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad finally met Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to newly sworn-in president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. In the cable, His Highness wished Ramaphosa and the friendly people of South Africa utmost prosperity and for bilateral relations further development. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolence to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari over the victims of a terrorist attack on a bus in north Nigeria, which left a number of people dead or injured. In the cable, His Highness the Amir prayed Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the deceased and swift recovery on the injured. His Highness the Amir voiced Kuwait’s strong condemnation of this heinous terrorist act that targeted innocents and runs counter to all religious and human values. Two more cables of similar sentiments were sent to the president of Nigeria by His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister. – KUNA