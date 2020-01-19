His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Al-Shammari.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness Sheikh Sabah also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. His Highness the Amir then received His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Moreover, His Highness hosted His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Chairman of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and the Cassation Court, and President of the Constitutional Court, Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa.

Furthermore, His Highness received GCC Secretary-General Abdullatif Al-Zayani during his visit to the country. In the meantime, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Sabah and Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Al-Khodhr, accompanied with Kuwait Army Deputy Chief of Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah. In addition, His Highness Sheikh Sabah received Iraqi Defense Minister Najah Al-Shammari on the occasion of his visit to the country. The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince received at Bayan Palace Speaker Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, and Justice Yousef Al-Mutawaa. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received Zayani, in attendance of Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and the head of protocol at the Crown Prince Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah.

His Highness then received Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour, Lt Gen Mohammad Al-Khodhr and Lt Gen Sheikh Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Kuwait’s Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al-Saleh.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of condolences to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over victims of the collision of two buses in Still village at El Oued Province, which resulted in deaths and casualties. In the cable, His Highness wished mercy for the deceased and a swift recovery for the injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable to the President of the Czech Republic Milo Zeman, expressing condolences over the victims of the fire that broke out at home for people with disabilities. His Highness expressed sorrow over the victims and wished speedy recovery for those injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA