KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem within the framework of consultations to form the new government.

His Highness the Amir also received former National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Saadoun, former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Speaker Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace. – KUNA