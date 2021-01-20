KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Speaker Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled at Bayan Palace.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the President of Central Africa Faustin-Archange Touadera on his re-election for a new term in the top office. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished president Touadera good health and further promotion for the good ties between the two friendly countries. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables. – KUNA