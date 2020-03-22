KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday hailed the efforts of officials and contributions of NGOs in the fight against the coronavirus. Speaking during an address to the nation, HH the Amir urged compliance with all measures taken by authorities.



He warned against paying heed to rumors, saying Kuwait has gone through many crises and sacrifices and came out victorious.



Sincere efforts will overcome this trial, he said, adding that saving lives and limiting the spread of this epidemic is the highest priority. “May Allah protect Kuwait,” he concluded. HH the Amir will chair a key meeting of the Cabinet today.