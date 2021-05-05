KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday commended efforts made by the frontline staff in combating the coronavirus (COVID-19) since the outbreak of the pandemic. This came during HH the Amir’s speech on occasion of the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan.

“We have been facing exceptional conditions for more than a year that required vigilance and caution due to the coronavirus which has been affecting the whole world,” HH the Amir said in his speech to the nation on this occasion.” This required further understanding and patience in dealing with the repercussion of this pandemic,” HH the Amir added, urging all people to abide by health precautions.

The frontline staff have assumed responsibilities to face the epidemic, endangering themselves in order to combat this disease, HH the Amir noted. With a high national spirit, the coronavirus frontline staff have implemented the best precautionary measures set by the World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to eradicate the deadly virus, he said.

HH the Amir stressed the necessity of protecting Kuwait and combating any attempts seeking to undermine the country’s stability, national unity and security through disseminating malicious calls. The national unity is the only source and way adopted by the grandfathers and fathers to maintain this dear homeland, he said, affirming that people will remain untied to safeguard this country and protect its properties.

“In this regard, I have affirmed that cooperation between the State’s bodies is the basis of any successful national action and the optimal method for achievement to meet development aspirations desired by the country’s people, in line with the democratic path,” HH the Amir said. He called for avoiding any tension and division, which lead to slowing production in the country, urging a calm and purposeful dialogue without accusation to evade attempts of those who want to undermine the national constants.

HH the Amir called on all to stand against any rumors posted on social media and stick to accuracy to know the full reality, praying to Allah Almighty to protect the dear homeland, the oasis of the safety and security. “Taking care of our youth, and harnessing their vital and sincere energies and opening horizons of future in front of them are topping our priorities in this phase, HH the Amir stressed.

This is made through the best and modern scientific methods and planting Kuwait’s values in the minds of the youth to help them take part in the development and construction process, understand the country’s future and real fortune, he elaborated.

“In these blessing nights of Ramadan, we proudly recall our late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praying to Allah to bestow mercy on his soul, accept our fasting and righteous acts, protect our homeland, and maintain further security, progress and prosperity to the country as well as bestow mercy on the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for home,” he said.

In addition, HH the Amir prayed to Allah to return this good occasion on Arab and Muslim nations with further blessings and goodness. He thanked Allah for all gifts he gave for Kuwaitis and Kuwait, calling for abiding by tolerant teachings of Islam which urge “us” to unify the ranks, and spread compassion and tolerance. – KUNA