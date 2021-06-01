KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said yesterday that Kuwait remains unwavering in its stance and support of the just Palestinian cause. HH the Amir’s statement came during his reception at Bayan Palace of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who was accompanied by his visiting Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh and his delegation.

HH the Amir reiterated that Kuwait will also be steadfast in its support of the Palestinian people until they achieve their dream of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, saying that such lawful aspirations are in line with international resolutions on this matter and the Arab peace initiative. He affirmed that the Palestinian cause was, and still is, the central issue for Kuwait as well as the Arab and Muslim worlds, wishing the Palestinian government and people security, peace and triumph.

Shtayyeh expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the efforts of Kuwait and its leadership and people in the support of Palestinians’ aspirations. Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem yesterday said the “popular parliamentary stance toward the Palestinian cause is an extension of Kuwait’s principled official stand” regarding the issue.

Al-Dustour news network quoted Ghanem as affirming this stance during a reception of Shtayyeh. Ghanem has also affirmed that Kuwait maintains its solid support of the steadfastness and struggle of the Palestinian people and their just cause, noting that their solidarity and steadfastness “have contributed to divulging practices of the occupation to the world”.

The Palestinian prime minister lauded Kuwait’s backing at the official and popular levels toward the Palestinian people’s cause. Talks between the two sides, held at Ghanem’s office, touched on latest developments in the Palestinian territories in the aftermath of the recent “criminal attacks” carried by the occupation forces. – KUNA