RIYADH: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday delivered a written letter from HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. The letter included an official invitation by HH the Amir to the Saudi King to visit Kuwait.

The letter, which was received by Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, also highlighted bilateral relations and ways to bolster them, along with a number of issues of mutual concern in the regional and international arenas.

HH Sheikh Mishal earlier held a meeting with Prince Mohammed at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh. They discussed long-standing historical and fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields and at all levels, issues of common concern and the latest developments in the regional and international arenas. Prince Mohammed later hosted a dinner banquet in honor of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal and his accompanying delegation before they departed for Kuwait. – KUNA