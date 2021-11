KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a written letter from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, including good brotherly ties between both countries and an invitation to His Highness the Amir to attend FIFA Arab Cup 2021 opening ceremony due late this month in Doha. The letter was delivered by Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud to Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah. – KUNA