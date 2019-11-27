Amir instructs three authorities to join hands to boost integrity

Amir delivers message to Qatari leader through chief lawmaker

KUWAIT/DOHA: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah called Tuesday on the government, parliament and judiciary to join hands to promote integrity and fight corruption in compliance with article 50 of the constitution. HH the Amir made the remarks during a reception of National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and President of the Judicial Supreme Council and Chairman of the Court of Cassation and Constitutional Court Justice Yusuf Al-Mutawa, said Acting Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah.



HH the Amir said such cooperation among the three authorities should serve the interest of citizens and the nation. The Amir also said this cooperation should promote integrity and transparency, as well as fight corruption and punish all lawbreakers, said Sheikh Mohammad. Article 50 of the constitution states: “The system of government is based on the principle of separation of powers functioning in cooperation with each other in accordance with the provisions of the constitution. None of these powers may relinquish all or part of its competence specified in this constitution.”

DOHA: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem delivers a verbal message from HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani yesterday. – KUNA



Meanwhile, Ghanem yesterday relayed a verbal message from HH the Amir to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during a meeting in the Qatari capital. HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah’s message dealt with bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region, according to the Kuwaiti parliament’s Al-Dostour news service.



Ghanem also conveyed HH the Amir’s warmest greetings to Qatar, wishing the Gulf country continued prosperity and success. The Qatari Amir reciprocated the warm sentiments. The National Assembly speaker arrived in Qatar a day earlier to attend the opening of the Gulf Cup football tournament. – KUNA