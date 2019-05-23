Ministers co-chair high-level talks • Visit ‘fruitful and positive’

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi who arrived in the country on an official brief visit. Attendees of the audience included HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and a number of Iraqi officials accompanying the premier in his mission in the country.

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah holds an iftar banquet in honor of Iraqi Premier Adel Abdel Mahdi on Wednesday. — KUNA

The Kuwaiti and Iraqi sides held cordial conversations in a brotherly atmosphere, addressing means for boosting cooperation in various spheres and beefing up Iraq’s security and stability. The conversations also touched on efforts to achieve Iraq’s territorial unity and sanctity, boosting efforts against terrorism, issues of common interest and diverse regional and international affairs.

Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Iraqi Minister of Oil Thamer Al-Ghadban presided over senior-level talks on a range of bilateral issues and ways to boost cooperation in various fields. The meeting gathered, from the Kuwaiti side, Minister of Finance Nayef Al-Hajraf, Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Al-Aqeel, Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Khaled Al-Fadhel, Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah, President of the National Guard Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah, Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Abdul-Wahab Al-Badr, and assistants to the foreign minister Fahd Al-Awadhi and Ayham Al-Omar, as well as other officials.

Jarallah said Abdel Mahdi’s visit to Kuwait was “fruitful and positive”, presenting an opportunity to exchange viewpoints and discuss relations. During the visit, the prime minister and his delegation met their Kuwaiti counterparts and discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual importance, Jarallah said. At a ministerial committee meeting, attending officials also adopted a “clear-cut” plan ahead of putting an end to crucial pending matters between the neighboring countries, he revealed.

The two sides also agreed to boost cooperation on all spectrums, and Jarallah said they were on the “right path” towards achieving their mutual interests amid “difficult situations” in the region. – KUNA