His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with the visiting Italian Minister of Defense Elisabetta Trenta.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also hosted National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He also hosted the visiting Italian Minister of Defense Elisabetta Trenta along with the accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah and Kuwaiti Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khedhr.

His Highness the Amir also hosted, with attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince, judges Khaled Abulaziz Al-Khaled and Sharifa Abdulaziz Al-Khaled, who presented to His Highness a historic document about ‘Al-Haddamah Year,’ when the natives jointly faced the hardships of that year. They also handed His Highness a documentary about history of education in the country. His Highness the Amir lauded the Kuwaitis’ devotion to philanthropy since old times. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent Tuesday a cable to Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri to congratulate him on successful catheterization procedure. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to congratulate Hariri on the successful catheterization procedure. In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to Dr Abdullah Al-Maatouq for his re-appointment as UN chief’s advisor. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere sentiments and showed his trust in Maatouq to continue to work diligently to serve humanity. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to Dr Maatouq.

Also, His Highness the Amir has addressed a cable to Sheikha Dr Suad Mohammad Al-Sabah, expressing congratulations on her designation as among global personalities of most effective influence in cultural and creative works for 2018. The honoring was presented by the Euro-Arab Organization for Cultural Exchange (OEAEC) during, as part of the International Forum of the Culture and Peace, recently held in Brussels (as well as in the city of Liege). His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister addressed cables of identical content to Dr Suad. The international forum was held in Liege and Brussels between March 12 and 25. – KUNA