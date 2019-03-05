Amir patronizes 22nd Quran Grand Prize ceremony today

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah meets with His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. —Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday a number of newly assigned foreign ambassadors who handed him their credentials. The envoys hosted by His Highness the Amir were Saqr Nasser Al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates, Claudia Zampierri of Argentina, Abdullah Mohamed Al-Duwa of Somalia and Jaffali Mussa of Malawi. The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir Bureau Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad. Also attending were Amiri Diwan Advisor Mohammad Abdullah Abul-Hassan, Head of Amiri Protocol Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Dhari Ajran Al-Ajran and Chief of the Amiri Guard Brigadier Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Zaid.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir hosted His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who has recently represented His Highness the Amir at inauguration of the Sabah Al-Ahmad network of roads in Qatar. His Highness Sheikh Nasser briefed His Highness the Amir about the venture. His Highness the Amir expressed profound gratitude to the sisterly State of Qatar for this kind gesture that depicted the warm and historic relations between the two countries and peoples. Moreover in this respect, His Highness the Amir expressed good wishes to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, as well as to the kind Qatari people. Separately, His Highness the Amir received Dr Thomas A Kennedy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Raytheon Company, the international CEO of the same company John Harris and its International Chairman Chris Davis.

Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, as well as the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Khaled Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In other news, the ceremony to honor winners of Kuwait’s 22nd Quran Recitation and Memorization Grand Prize Competition is set to be held today at 10:30 am in Bayan Palace. The ceremony will be held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir; who had deputized His Highness the Crown Prince to attend the event. – KUNA