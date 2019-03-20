US-Kuwaiti Strategic Dialogue held – FM: Visit significant amidst regional developments

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Bayan Palace yesterday. KUNA/AFP

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with the attendance of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace yesterday Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who was accompanied by visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who conveyed greetings of US President Donald Trump to HH the Amir. During the meeting, the Amir also relayed his greetings to Trump, and discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and the historical relations between the two nations.

At a joint press conference later yesterday at the foreign ministry, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said Pompeo’s “significant” visit to Kuwait comes amidst “critical” regional developments. “In light of such global changes, we keenly listened to the wise directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah,” he said. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s remarks came after holding the third US-Kuwaiti Strategic Dialogue, with Pompeo heading the US side.

Welcoming Pompeo on his first visit to the country, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled reaffirmed “distinguished, historic and deep-rooted” relations with the US, recalling its “firm” stance towards Kuwait’s safety and stability, which bravely manifested in the 1991 US-led military operation to liberate Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation. “It will always be engraved in the minds and hearts of Kuwaitis.” Describing the dialogue’s agenda as “ample” with important issues, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled noted that 23 government bodies with 70 high-level officials from both sides took part in the sessions.

He also appreciated the United States’ efforts in helping to mend the rift among the Gulf countries, which in turn is contributing to mediation efforts led by HH the Amir in this regard. The US and Kuwait have been trying to mediate in the bitter row that has seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf state Egypt impose a political and economic boycott on Qatar since June 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism. Doha denies the charges. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said “there is no option” other than for the dispute to be resolved.

As for the situation in Yemen, he told the press conference that the crisis was discussed during the dialogue, where both sides shared visions of the necessity of a peaceful solution in the Arab country according to the Gulf initiative, national dialogue outcomes and UN Security Council resolution 2216. Regarding the Syrian crisis, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled noted that in order for peace to prevail in the conflict-ridden country, relevant international references must be implemented, along with joint efforts and coordination between the two countries at the Security Council in a bid to solve pending issues.

KUWAIT: Pompeo and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah exchange documents during the third US-Kuwaiti Strategic Dialogue yesterday. – KUNA/AFP

“We trust our (American) friends in contributing ideas for the long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East, while putting into consideration the region’s state of affairs and concerned parties,” he said in response to a question about an anticipated US plan for the stalled Middle East peace process. Kuwait currently holds a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council, where it has championed the Palestinian cause.

Pompeo reiterated that Kuwait is a “strategic partner”, especially when it comes to counterterrorism efforts, reaffirming the United States’ commitment to Kuwait’s safety and sovereignty. “Kuwait hosts thousands of US soldiers on its grounds, which reflects the unique, fruitful and strong military cooperation between the two countries,” he pointed out. Pompeo lauded Kuwait’s “powerful” initiatives in Yemen, Syria and Iraq, as well as its “leadership” quality, especially in terms of humanitarian causes, valuing HH the Amir’s role in this regard.

As for the Kuwait version of the Strategic Dialogue, Pompeo said that a significant number of agreements and MoUs were signed, including on cyber security, fighting terrorism, trade and education. Pompeo referred to the historic visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the US, which he described as “influential” in the history of bilateral relations.

On his recent visit to Qatar, Pompeo noted that extensive and detailed talks took place there to address the Gulf crisis. “We all have the same set of threats, the threats from Al-Qaeda and from ISIS, the threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran. We all are working diligently to find a path forward so that the rift between those countries can be resolved”.