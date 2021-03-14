Amir heads to Europe after successful medical tests in US 14/03/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah departed the United States yesterday, heading to Europe on a private visit. HH the Amir had undergone successful medical examinations in New York. – KUNA RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Kuwait Amir departs to US for regular medical tests Kuwait’s Cabinet members take oath before Amir Amir urges cooperation to protect public funds Amir receives top state officials at Bayan Palace Amir congratulates citizens, residents on national days Kuwait’s Amir sends letters to Bahrain’s King, Oman’s Sultan E Paper 14th March 13/03/2021