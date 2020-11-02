KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is received by Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah yesterday during the Amir’s visit to the defense ministry’s Lt Gen (retired) Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah Hall. – KUNA

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday expressed great appreciation of the armed forces that are in a constant state of willingness to sacrifice their lives for the sake of Kuwait, its independence and sovereignty. The army has proven over the years that it is the nation’s protective shield against invaders and aggressors, so they deserve the pride and love of the nation and citizens, HH the Amir said during a visit to the defense ministry’s Lt Gen (retired) Ahmad Khaled Al-Sabah Hall.

HH the Amir also praised the army’s recent contributions in implementing precautionary measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they are always the best help and support despite the risks of infection. The Kuwaiti army did not delay or hesitate in carrying out its national duty, Sheikh Nawaf said. They participated actively in Arab defense battles in the Sinai and Golan, he added.

HH the Amir reaffirmed keenness to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of the armed forces and enable them to carry out their sacred duty to protect the homeland, “as they will always remain at the forefront of our priorities”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to HH the Amir for this visit on behalf of employees of the ministry of defense. “The ministry’s employees will continue to pledge loyalty to this nation and to your leadership,” the minister said.

Since the launch of government efforts under the current health conditions, the defense ministry has been working round-the-clock and with the efforts of its employees to offer support through the formation of forces and specialized work teams working side by side with various official bodies to ensure the implementation of government decisions and procedures as required, Sheikh Ahmad added.

The army participated in implementing the Cabinet’s decision to impose the curfew, in addition to the process of transporting medical personnel and equipment via Kuwaiti air force aircraft, he said. They also participated in the citizens’ evacuation plan from abroad and support the health ministry with the necessary medical personnel, establishing and equipping health quarantines and other tasks and duties required by such exceptional circumstances, Sheikh Ahmad added.

Maj Gen Mohammad Abdullah Al-Kandari, Assistant Chief of the General Staff of the Operations and Planning Authority, provided an explanation of the military system, the general position of the Kuwaiti army and the high combat competence to enhance the tasks of the men of the armed forces to protect the homeland and their permanent readiness to sacrifice their lives for Kuwait. – KUNA