KUWAIT: HH the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah delivered yesterday his speech to the first Arab-European Union summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Speaking to the participants, including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and President of the European Council Donald Tusk, HH the Amir said: “I am pleased at the outset to express my great happiness for this first historic meeting between Arab and European states in this beautiful city. I would also like to express my thanks and appreciation to the brothers and friends, leaders of the Arab and European countries, for responding to the invitation of this meeting by participating in it, which reflects their keenness to develop Arab-European relations.”

HH the Amir expressed gratitude towards Egypt for hosting the event, saying: “I must also thank my brother His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, for inviting us and for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to us. Our region has gone through various historical phases, in which the interaction of civilization and others was clear, as the effects of the Arab region are visible on the structures of European civilization. Similarly, we see clearly the effects of European advancement and European civilization on Arab intellectual, educational and political institutions. We also have a shared space, a common sea and geographic interaction on the ground, all of which enhance our engagement and strengthen our cooperation.”

The Amir affirmed that such facts “enable us to create mechanisms of coordination and partnerships through which we can support and develop our relations and expand their horizons to achieve the common interests of our countries in the economic, education, energy and investment levels”. “We trust that the future of our cooperation is promising. The volume of trade exchange between our countries has exceeded $326.5 billion. Today, we are witnessing progress and development in our cooperation towards higher levels. We are also confident that we are able to catch up with what has passed us in recent years with regards to achievements in terms of mutual cooperation and in all fields,” he said.

“We are all aware of the magnitude of the threats and the challenges we face due to the difficult security, political and economic conditions, which requires of us to call upon you to work with us in order to confront them. We believe in the prominent and vital role played by the European Union on the international stage in dealing with many issues and challenges that are common to all of us. The most prominent of these issues are those pertaining to security and stability in the Middle East,” the Amir said.

HH Sheikh Sabah commended “the outstanding role played by the European Union in facing many of the issues on the international scene”, adding that “the European role in confronting the terrorism phenomenon is an exceptional one. We had the privilege of cooperating and engaging on this issue, as it is a common challenge and represents a direct threat to our joint security and stability”. “In addition, the role played by the European Union at the humanitarian level is an advanced and pioneering role, whereby the generosity of European countries has always been outstanding in meeting the humanitarian needs of societies,” he said.

“We have seen this in the rapid response to meet the appeals of the United Nations and its specialized agencies in the humanitarian field. We also had the honor to cooperate and participate with the European group in providing support to several countries in our region and others around the world facing humanitarian crisis and disasters. In this context, we must note that despite the progressive role of the European Community with regards to the Palestinian cause, we look forward to seeing greater engagement and initiatives with this central issue and to make it a top priority for the international community. What we see today as hotbeds of tension in our region is due to this issue being overlooked and not achieving a just and comprehensive solution that the brotherly Palestinian people and the entire Arab people look forward to,” Sheikh Sabah said.

At the conclusion of his speech, the Amir extended his gratitude to the Secretary-General of the League of Arab Ahmad Abul-Gheit and the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Federica Mogherini and their bureaus for their valuable efforts in preparing for this important meeting. He renewed his wishes of success to the first summit of Arab and European leaders.

Europeans view the summit, EU sources told AFP, as a way to protect their traditional diplomatic, economic and security interests while China and Russia move to fill a vacuum left by the United States. The summit in the southern Sinai desert is heavily guarded by Egyptian security forces who are fighting a bloody insurgency a short distance to the north. Climate change, migration, trade and investment were on yesterday’s agenda, EU sources said. Conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya are to be discussed today. Arab League hosts said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will also be raised.

European leaders first mentioned the summit in Austria in September amid efforts to agree ways to curb the illegal migration that has sharply divided the 28-nation bloc. But checking migration is just part of Europe’s broader strategy to forge a new alliance with its southern neighbors. Mogherini insists that the gathering in Egypt of around 40 heads of state and government is about much more than migration.

Tusk, met yesterday with Sisi to help set the agenda, EU sources said. A UN official warned that Europe’s failure to bridge divisions on migration “risks blocking all the other discussions” at the summit. The EU has struck aid-for-cooperation agreements with Turkey and Libya’s UN-backed government in Tripoli, which has sharply cut the flow of migrants since a 2015 peak. But the official said broader cooperation with the Arab League, which includes Libya, is limited without the EU being able to speak in one voice.

Marc Pierini, a former EU ambassador to Tunisia and Libya, said the Arabs are also grappling with divisions since the Arab Spring revolutions in the last decade. An EU source said there will “be no deal in the desert” when asked if EU leaders would huddle together to explore ways to break the logjam over Britain’s looming exit from the bloc on March 29. Brussels has stood united against May’s requests to reopen the November divorce agreement in order to help it pass the British parliament. – Agencies