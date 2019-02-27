Kuwaitis celebrate the country’s 58th Independence Day and the 28th anniversary of the end of the Gulf war with the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation, in Kuwait City on February 25, 2019.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday congratulated citizens and residents on the 58th anniversary of National Day and the 28th anniversary of Liberation Day. His Highness the Amir appreciated their joyful and exuberant participation in various public festivities that reflected highly civilized conduct, and national unity and amity. His Highness Sheikh Sabah urged everyone to be well aware of, and grateful for, the bliss of liberation, security and welfare, to maintain national unity and to harness all potentials and energies for development and prosperity. The efforts of all state agencies involving police and army to ensure smooth national celebrations marking the country’s national occasions were also highly commended by His Highness the Amir. His Highness Sheikh Sabah reminisced with much pride the nation’s martyrs who had sacrificed themselves in defense of the dear homeland, praying Allah the Almighty to have mercy upon them and to grant them Paradise. Furthermore, Sheikh Sabah thanked the leaders of Arab and Gulf countries for sharing Kuwait in its national celebrations in a way that reflected historical close relations among Arab countries. Finally, His Highness the Amir prayed Allay the Almighty to bestow the graces of perpetual security, safety and prosperity on the dear nation, and to help everyone seeking to serve Kuwait.



Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed in a statement yesterday citizens and expatriates, expressing his appreciation for their salutations during the 58th National Day and 28th Liberation Anniversary. His Highness the Crown Prince also expressed satisfaction towards the huge efforts carried out by state entities during the national celebrations. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also expressed gratitude to GCC leaders for their cables during the national occasions, saying that it continues to solidify their ties with the state of Kuwait. His Highness the Crown Prince took the chance remember all those who laid their lives in the sake of protecting Kuwait from harm and also wished the Kuwaiti people and country evermore success and welfare under the leadership of His Highness the Amir. – KUNA