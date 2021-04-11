KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated the people of Kuwait on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, the Amiri Diwan said yesterday. The Amiri Diwan added that His Highness the Amir expressed apology for not receiving citizens, residents and well-wishers due to the current commitment to health precautionary measures implemented in the country.

The Amiri Diwan expressed good wishes for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The Diwan extended wishes of prosperity for the leadership and people of Kuwait, wishing for many happy returns of this joyous occasion. – KUNA