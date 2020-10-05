KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday expressed appreciation and gratitude to world leaders, including of Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab states, along with heads of regional and international organizations for their heartfelt condolences extended to Kuwait by letter or through attendance on the demise of HH the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf also expressed appreciation and gratitude to senior officials, sheikhs, nationals and expatriates for their heartfelt condolences extended through various means of communication over the demise of HH the late Amir Sheikh Sabah. Gratitude was also extended to local newspaper editors-in-chief, local official and private media bodies, NGOs and charity organizations.

The officials and sheikhs mentioned include National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Kuwait National Guard Commander HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, KNG Deputy Commander Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, HH Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, along with sheikhs, ministers and lawmakers.

The international organizations mentioned include the United Nations, Arab League, Organization of the Islamic Conference, Gulf Cooperation Council, NATO, World Health Organization, FAO, UNICEF, UNRWA and UNDP. Heads of agencies operating under the umbrellas of the UN and Arab League and heads of international charity bodies and NGOs were included in his praise. – KUNA