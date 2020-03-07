His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: Wishing its friendly people utmost safety while overcoming the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on Friday expressed Kuwait’s empathy towards what the Islamic Republic is facing, to his Iranian counterpart.

In a phone call with its top diplomat Javad Zarif, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser also conveyed His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s directives to stand by Iran in this “difficult” health situation, as well as providing all that is needed to help limit the spread of the novel virus, said a foreign ministry statement.

Meanwhile, Minister Zarif expressed the Islamic Republic’s sincerest appreciation; both to the Kuwaiti leadership and people, for the benevolent gesture. – KUNA