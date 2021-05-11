MADRID: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a written message to Spain’s King Philip VI on the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries, and means of developing them in all fields and on all levels. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a similar letter to the Spanish King. The two letters were delivered by Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah to Spain’s King during a meeting held on Monday at the royal palace in Madrid.

The foreign ministers of Kuwait and Spain held talks on Monday over bilateral relations, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties with a common push to bolster cooperation. Sheikh Dr Ahmad’s talks with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya underscored the mutual desire to improve bilateral ties, bringing to fruition the ambitions of the two countries’ respective leaders, which serve the best interests of their people, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry.

The talks come as the Kuwaiti top diplomat started an official visit to Madrid, sealing a number of major deals, chief among them a memorandum of understanding for bilateral political talks, an agreement for diplomatic cooperation and mutual visa exemption treatment for diplomatic passport holders. – KUNA