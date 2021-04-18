KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali and Roumi at Bayan Palace. Moreover, His Highness the Crown Prince received Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In other news, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr Rana Al-Fares presented to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah the Ministry of Public Works’ strategic plan for 2035, which follows the key performance indicator (KPI) measurement system. The system measures employees’ performance throughout the year through their level of achieving goals designed for supervisory or leadership roles, ministry undersecretary Ismail Al-Failakawi said in a press statement. – KUNA