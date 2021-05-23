KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to winner of fifth constituency’s by-election for National Assembly Dr Obaid Al-Wasmi Al-Mutairi, wishing him well in his endeavor serving the country. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the elected MP.

The electoral committee of the fifth constituency had announced Dr Wasmi as winner of the 2021 parliamentary by-election on Saturday. Head of the committee Judge Abdullah Al-Othman said Dr Wasmi garnered 43,810 votes. The turnout was 28 percent. Born in 1971, Dr Wasmi has a PhD in Procedural Law and is a teaching staff member at the Faculty of Law, Kuwait University.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness also received His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Roumi and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah yesterday at Seif Palace. – KUNA