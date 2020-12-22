KUWAIT: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah takes oath at the beginning of the parliament session yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation yesterday to MPs after elections for committee membership, wishing them success in serving their fellow citizens and country. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah swore in at the beginning of yesterday’s parliamentary session according to article 91 of Kuwait’s Constitution. The aforementioned article stipulates that before assuming duties in the assembly or its committees, a member of the National Assembly shall take oath before the assembly in a public sitting. The rest of the members of the National Assembly took oath in the first session of the 16th legislative term last week. On December 14, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued a decree forming the new Cabinet.

In the meantime, the National Assembly and Cabinet mourned the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah — former first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, as well as Abdulaziz Al-Shaya, former Minister of Electricity and Water. Addressing a special session of parliament, Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah delivered separate statements, which spoke of the late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad and Nasser Al-Shaya.

The two officials commended the late ministers’ efforts on the new Kuwait vision, which focused on transforming the country economically. Regarding Shaya, Ghanem and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled commended the contributions of the late official, saying that he was one of the important figures in Kuwait who contributed to the development of the nation. Speaker Ghanem and Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled expressed prayers of peace for both late figures and their families. – KUNA