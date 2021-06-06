KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has cabled Dr Hussein Ali Al-Musallam on his appointment as chairman of FINA, the international swimming governing body. His Highness the Amir expressed heartfelt facilitations to Dr Musallam after he was picked by FINA’s general assembly, wishing him success for serving Kuwait at the regional and international sports quarters. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed a cable of identical content to Dr Musallam. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a similar cable.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received the Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness also received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha Enhancement Abdullah Youssef Al-Roumi. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Roumi and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah yesterday at Seif Palace.

Kuwait’s Information Minister and Minister of State for Youth Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi had congratulated Dr Musallam on Saturday on his new post. Dr Musallam became the first Asian representative to have ever won FINA’s top position since its inception in 1908. He previously competed for Kuwait at the World Championships, Asian Games and Pan-Arab Championships in the 1970s.

In a press release, Minister Mutairi described the achievement as “unique” to the history of Kuwaiti sports, expressing his sincere wishes that the new president’s tenure be a successful one. FINA is responsible for six main water sport events, including swimming, diving, high diving, synchronized swimming, water polo and open water swimming. – KUNA