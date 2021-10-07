KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday congratulated HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of assuming his post. In a letter sent to HH Sheikh Mishal, HH Sheikh Nawaf extolled the achievements of HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince in the first year. He praised Sheikh Mishal’s hardworking and devotion for serving the dear homeland.

HH the Amir wished HH the Deputy Amir everlasting wellness and success in his mission. In a reply letter, HH the Deputy Amir thanked HH the Amir on his noble sentiments. He wished HH the Amir everlasting wellbeing and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless HH the Amir’s efforts to lead Kuwait to greater welfare and progress.

Meanwhile, HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal received a congratulatory cable yesterday from Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah on the occasion of the first anniversary since he took office. In the cable, the minister wished him success in permanently supporting HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf. HH Sheikh Mishal also received a congratulatory cable yesterday from the chief of the Crown Prince’s Diwan Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In the cable, he wished him success in supporting HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf in his national development march. (end)mah

HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal also received a congratulatory cable from National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. He received a similar cable from HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. He also received a cable from Head of Kuwait National Guard HH Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah on the same occasion. HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince also received a congratulatory cable from HH Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

HH Sheikh Mishal received similar cables from Deputy Head of Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In their cables, they expressed to HH Sheikh Mishal their sincere congratulations and wished him success in permanently supporting HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf in his national development march. HH the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince sent a reply to the top officials, in which he expressed his appreciation for their sincere sentiments and wishes. – KUNA