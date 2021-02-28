KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday congratulated nationals and residents on the 60th anniversary of National Day and the 30th anniversary of Liberation Day. HH the Amir appreciated the atmosphere of joy shown by citizens on these two dear occasions. The Amir also expressed gratitude to the high national spirit that embodied loyalty of the citizens to the dear homeland and highlighted the unified Kuwaiti family.

HH the Amir recalled the founding fathers’ efforts for the dear homeland and the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s great and honorable endeavors and achievements for the dear country and citizens. In addition, HH the Amir recalled the late Amir’s role in confronting the brutal Iraqi invasion that will remain in citizens’ memory, and the country’s martyrs, prisoners and missing persons who sacrificed their souls for the dear homeland.

Sheikh Nawaf urged nationals to feel the blessing of the liberation of the country, which enjoys security and tranquility, pointing to love of the state’s people to harness all capabilities and efforts to revive the dear homeland. He also extolled coverage of the two occasions by official and private media outlets.

HH the Amir greeted the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab and friendly countries for sharing Kuwait’s joy during its national days. The Amir commended these noble sentiments, praying to Allah to preserve the country and maintain its security, stability and prosperity. He also wished success for everyone in serving the country and upgrading its status.

Meanwhile, HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah thanked citizens and residents yesterday for their sentiments during the celebrations of Kuwait’s 60th National Day and 30th Liberation Day. Sharing Kuwait’s national days reflects the “spirit of the Kuwaiti family”, HH the Crown Prince said, citing cables, phone calls and all expressions of joy.

Sheikh Mishal recalled with pride Kuwait martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Kuwait, praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow blessings upon them. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to return this occasion with Kuwait enjoying further security and prosperity under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA