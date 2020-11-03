KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives a copy of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority’s 2019-2020 annual report from KDIPA’s Director General Sheikh Dr Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as Commerce Minister Khaled Al-Roudhan and KDIPA’s Deputy Director General Wafa Al-Qatami look on. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday commended Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority’s contributions to create a competitive economic environment, and attract direct investments to boost growth and diversify income. His Highness the Amir made the remarks during a reception of Minister of Commerce and Industry, Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Board Chairman of KDIPA Khaled Al-Roudhan, KDIPA’s Director General Sheikh Dr Mishal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his Deputy Wafa Al-Qatami. They presented KDIPA’s 2019-2020 annual report to His Highness the Amir.

His Highness the Amir praised the efforts exerted by KDIPA’s executives to create investment opportunities to push forward development in order to create a competitive economic environment with the objective of promoting the economic status of the State of Kuwait. He also commended KDIPA’s constant development of the business environment, wishing them success. Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, President of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah and Amiri Diwan Protocol chief Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received minister Roudhan and the senior KDIPA officials, who presented to His Highness a copy of the authority’s annual report. His Highness Sheikh Mishal praised the relentless efforts exerted by all KDIPA management and staff to help boost investment and the country’s economy. His Highness the Crown Prince underlined the importance of direct investment to help contribute in sustained developments and serve the New Kuwait Vision 2035.

Minister Roudhan and the KDIPA team also presented a copy of the report to His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah; who praised the authority’s contributions to create a competitive economic environment, attract direct investments, boost growth and diversify sources of income. His Highness also lauded KDIPA executives’ efforts to push forward development and promoting Kuwait’s economic status.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace. – KUNA