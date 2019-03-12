Amir attends, patronizes ‘Kuwait is Proud’ project ceremony

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace the Deputy Chief of Kuwait’s National Guard Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also met with His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Minister of Social Affairs Saad Al-Kharaz, along with representatives of Kuwait Forum Charity Organization and the winners of a local humanitarian award. His Highness the Amir commended Kuwaiti charities for their altruistic endeavors, saying such humanitarian initiatives have become synonymous with the Kuwaiti people.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with the Kuwait Lawyers Association’s Board of Trustees. —Amiri Diwan photos

His Highness the Amir ‘s unwavering support is an incentive to pile up benevolent deeds, said a number of Kuwaiti philanthropists and hands-on volunteers. Shortly after their encounter with His Highness the Amir, representatives of Kuwait Forum Charity Organization and the winners of a local humanitarian award expressed their gratitude for His Highness the Amir’s backing in separate statements to the press. “We are deeply honored to have met His Highness the Amir,” said the president of Kuwait’s Eldercare Society Ibrahim Al-Baghli, thanking His Highness the Amir for his unyielding support. Mohammad Al-Hajeri, the head of a Kuwaiti rescue team, described His Highness the Amir’s support as “motivational,” saying it would encourage Kuwaiti philanthropists to further pursue charity work.

Similarly, the director general of Kuwait’s Humanitarian Relief Society Khaled Al-Shammeri was equally grateful as well, saying His Highness the Amir’s infinite wisdom and sage advice have been instrumental in the growth of charity work in the country. One of the recipients of the humanitarian award, the International Islamic Charity Organization’s Samia Al-Meimni, said the joy she felt as she met His Highness the Amir actually eclipsed the experience of winning the award. She added that His Highness the Amir is a true ‘Humanitarian leader,’ and an ‘inspiration to all Kuwaitis.’

“Kuwait will always be known as a bastion of humanity and peace,” the president of Kuwait Center for Documentation of Humanitarian Action Dr Khaled Al-Shatti emphasized. He went on to say that the Gulf state will remain a ‘humanitarian center’ given its people’s penchant for philanthropy.

His Highness the Amir’s meeting spree, with Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah in attendance, included encounters with the Kuwait Lawyers Association’s Board of Trustees. Also yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad and His highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad.

Separately, His Highness the Amir yesterday addressed a cable to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressing whole-hearted condolences on the victims of floods in Sao Paulo. His Highness the Amir wished the injured quick recovery. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Brazilian President. In other news, His Highness the Amir is set to attend and patronize today the closing ceremony of the ‘Kuwait is Proud’ youth project. The ceremony will be held in Bayan Palace’s Liberation Hall at 10:30 am. – KUNA