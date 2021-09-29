By B Izzak

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday issued directives to start a national dialogue between the government and the National Assembly with the aim to resolve all problems. Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah said in a statement that the dialogue aims to unify efforts, strengthen cooperation and direct all capabilities to “serve the country, discard differences and resolve all problems”.

He said HH the Amir expressed hope that the dialogue will pave the way to strengthening democracy in Kuwait. A number of opposition MPs had already expressed support for the dialogue and national reconciliation, but linked it to pardoning a number of former opposition MPs and activists who have been living in exile in Turkey for over three years.

Sheikh Mohammad said HH the Amir urged both sides to pool their efforts and resources towards putting aside their differences and resolving all problems in serving the interests of citizens and the dear homeland. He added HH the Amir looks forward to the dialogue realizing its aspired objectives in pushing forward the march of democratic action, which is a source of pride for everybody, within the framework of the constitution and national principles.

Sheikh Mohammad prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the generous people of Kuwait and maintain the security, prosperity and welfare of the country under the wise leadership of HH the Amir and HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Amiri Diwan statement did not provide further details on who will participate in the dialogue and when it will be held.