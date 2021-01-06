KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decorates Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah with the Order of Kuwait of the First Class as HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah looks on at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah decorated Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah with the Order of Kuwait of the First Class at Bayan Palace yesterday. The honoring, at an Amiri reception, came in recognition of Sheikh Ahmad’s services to Kuwait and his efforts in bolstering relations with brethren in the Gulf and Arab regions.

HH the Amir said Sheikh Ahmad was worthy of the Order of Kuwait of the First Class, granted for his service to the country. Addressing the minister, HH Sheikh Nawaf commended Sheikh Ahmad’s relentless efforts, which saw him “traveling from country to country, attending official functions” to represent Kuwait. He lauded the minister’s sacrifice, which earned him the Order of Kuwait under the guidance of the leadership and instructions of HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

HH the Amir praised Sheikh Ahmad, remembering his efforts also during the era of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Sheikh Ahmad expressed gratitude towards HH the Amir and his leadership, affirming that he was honored to serve Kuwait and its people. Present at the meeting were HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah. – KUNA