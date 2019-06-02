KUWAIT: Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said the speech delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the emergency summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Makkah expressed the common concerns of the GCC citizens. “His Highness the Amir underscored the fact that the countries in the region are unlikely to address the challenging situations as long as their differences persist,” Jarallah said in statements on Saturday. “The GCC countries are required to honor their commitments and shoulder their historic responsibilities by setting their differences aside and realizing the aspirations of their peoples,” he pointed out. The speech of His Highness the Amir expressed the concerns of the GCC citizens who aspire for unity and solidarity among their countries in order to serve their common interests, Jarallah added.

Wise and comprehensive

Jarallah further described the speeches delivered by His Highness the Amir in the Gulf, Arab and Islamic summits were wise and comprehensive. He noted that His Highness the Amir speeches carried out directives and visions to deal with the serious repercussions of the escalation in the region. Kuwait’s participation in these summits at the highest level represented the keenness of His Highness the Amir to share with all leaders in addressing all the challenges facing the region, he added. He pointed out that his Highness’s participation in the three summits was effective in dealing with conditions in the region.

Jarallah expressed Kuwait’s appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, headed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud for his invitation to hold the three summits in Makkah in these blessed days. He said that these summits issued resolutions and statements in their contents to condemn the attacks on Saudi Arabia as well as the attacks on the four ships off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the statements expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the UAE in face of these attacks and in their quest to maintain security and stability in the region, ensure the freedom of maritime navigation, and ensure the flow of energy supplies to the world. – KUNA