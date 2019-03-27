Kuwaiti minister grateful for Amir’s patronage

Children greet His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended and patronized the National Operetta at Bayan Palace yesterday. The event was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and senior state officials. The operetta kicked off with tunes of the National Anthem echoing across the hall. Then, students from various schools proceeded to unveil assorted pictures, depicting national themes. His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince were presented with souvenirs.

Tremendous honor

His Highness the Amir’s sponsorship of the national operetta is a tremendous honor, Kuwait’s Information Minister Mohammad Al-Jabri said. Through His Highness the Amir’s support for the event, Kuwait has been thrust into the cultural spotlight, Jabri, who also serves as Minister of State for Youth Affairs, told the press. He said such national activities typify the patriotic ardor that Kuwaitis exude, pointing out that the operetta was the by-product of diligent efforts on the part of the information and education ministries. Kuwait’s Information Ministry will continue to pursue similar endeavors that help bring the country’s 2035 vision of sustained development closer to fruition, the minister emphasized. He went on to thank all State bodies involved for organizing the artistic spectacle, wishing the country continued development and prosperity. – KUNA