Amir attaches great attention to orphans

CAIRO: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is paying great attention to orphans support, said supervisor of the foster families department of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor Dr Khaled Al-Ajmi. The UN proclamation of His Highness the Amir as a humanitarian leader was not for nothing, but rather for his active role in humanitarian support including for orphans inside and outside Kuwait, Al-Ajmi said in a speech at the first Arab conference for the post-care given to former inmates of orphanages.

The conference, held Sunday under the patronage of the Arab League and in collaboration between the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity and the Cairo-based Wataneya for the Development of Orphanages. The services and support given to orphans in Kuwait are “the best in the world,” he stated. Al-Ajmi noted that Kuwait is striving to implement the UN sustainable development goals relative to orphans care. Up to 60 percent of orphans in Kuwaiti are hosted by foster families, he boasted, stressing that they enjoy a decent life. Al-Ajmi pointed out that the Ministry of Social Affairs also offers after-care to orphans including financial and emotional support and follow up their conditions after they leave orphanages.

He added that the ministry has entered into partnerships with civil society organizations including one with the Kyan Family Welfare Association to provide many services or orphans whose are parents are unknown including housing. The conference, which brought together scores of post-care experts in Arab countries, aims to improve orphans care and follow-up systems in the Arab region through exchanging experiences and highlighting best practices to integrate former inmates of orphanages into their societies. – KUNA