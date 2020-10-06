KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday to submit the Cabinet’s resignation. – KUNA

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah yesterday submitted the resignation of his Cabinet to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who in turn renewed confidence in the Cabinet and asked it to continue its constitutional duties. The Amir called on the government to continue its preparations for the forthcoming parliamentary elections expected to be held in late November or early December.

According to the constitution, the cabinet must resign immediately after the announcement of the election results to pave the way to form a new cabinet. HH Sheikh Nawaf also called on everyone to abide by their duties and responsibilities in line with the constitution and laws in order to achieve progress for Kuwait.

Meanwhile, the current four-year term of the National Assembly will officially close tomorrow, Oct 8, after a one-week delay due to the demise of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Assembly was supposed to end its term on Oct 1. Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf issued a new Amiri decree calling to close the Assembly term after withdrawing an earlier decree immediately after taking the oath in the Assembly on Sept 30.

Ghanem insisted that the new procedure is completely in line with the constitution and there are no doubts about the constitutionality of the process. The speaker said if the Amir decides to appoint a new crown prince by today, he will convene a special Assembly session to endorse the crown prince and for him to take the oath. The session will be held tomorrow. If the crown prince is not appointed today, then an extraordinary session will be called immediately after the appointment is made.

According to the constitution, the new Amir has one year to appoint a new crown prince. He can nominate one person as a crown prince who must secure the endorsement of the Assembly. If the Assembly rejects the nominee, then the Amir has to appoint three candidates, from whom the Assembly will elect one on the basis of a majority vote. Ghanem also said two special sessions will be held today – the first at 9 am to pay tribute to late Sheikh Sabah, and the second at 1 pm to debate and approve a number of legislations and reports.