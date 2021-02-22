KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace yesterday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also hosted Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Services Abdullah Marafi, who presented His Highness with a copy of the visual presentation of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare’s enterprises, including new housing districts and partnership ventures.

Later on, His Highness the Amir received Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf and members of the commission tasked with overhauling education. His Highness the Amir urged them to work for promoting the sector to the highest possible level. The Amiri Diwan’s head Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace Housing Minister Marafie, who also presented a presentation of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare’ projects. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Education Minister Dr Mudhaf. His Highness praised the educational process and its advancement, and the endeavor to establish the best educational systems. – KUNA