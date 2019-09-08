Amir admitted to hospital, postpones Trump meeting

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been admitted to a hospital in the US for medical tests, and thus has rescheduled a meeting with US President Donald Trump, the minister of Amiri Diwan said yesterday.



Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah said the hospital admission of HH the Amir forced the postponement of the summit meeting with Trump, and a date would be set later. Sheikh Ali prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow HH the Amir with good health. The Amir was scheduled to meet Trump on Sept 12. – KUNA