HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday addressed the people of Kuwait ahead of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, expressing congratulations to the citizens and residents on the happy occasion. The Amir began the address by voicing his felicitations on the coming Eid, expressing good wishes to Arab and Islamic nations, renewing his gratitude and praise for Kuwaiti nationals whom he described as heroes for dedicating themselves for the service of the homeland and nationals, employing their sincere efforts for facing the novel coronavirus since its outbreak and start of spreading.



HH the Amir expressed deep admiration for all the activists who devoted themselves days and night, namely medics and health personnel, all personnel serving in various sectors – the ministries of interior and defense, the firemen, the concerned ministries, other state and private authorities, and charitable and cooperative associations that worked devotedly for containing the pandemic.



“It is rather necessary that we remember with pride and deep appreciation those who passed away in facing this pandemic and we consider them as martyrs in the heavens,” HH the Amir said, also expressing deep gratitude to those who got injured, hurt or sick in the fight against the contagion.



HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad expressed deep regret over false reports and harmful rhetoric broadcast by the media and social media that conform neither with the sanctity of this revered month nor with the current hard circumstances in the country. Such rhetoric neither serves reforms nor constitutes guidance to raised issues, therefore, “I call on everybody to adhere to the ideal media message and be keen on playing a positive and responsible role in supporting joint efforts for annihilating this pandemic”.



“This cruel pandemic that broke out in our dear homeland and the whole world should prompt us, as I said on previous occasions, to take lessons, for the world of tomorrow after the coronavirus will not be the same as it was before the outbreak, for it will leave behind direct and effective repercussions locally and internationally on various aspects of life, namely health, economic and social sectors and others. The government and the National Assembly and all active civil associations should take a new approach to face this serious challenge for the sake of redrawing the future of Kuwait,” he said.



HH the Amir, in this context, called for effective steps parallel to the requirements of the current phase and its ramifications. “This can only be attained with cooperation and collaboration of efforts, shouldering the responsibility, depending on ourselves and placing the higher national interest above any other consideration.”



HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad renewed gratitude to citizens and the residents for their understanding of the need for the measures undertaken by the state to face the pandemic, hailing their adherence to health guidance for their safety and wellbeing as well as for the interest of the homeland.



“Such conducts of awareness and responsibility will, by His Almighty’s will, contribute to speeding up restoration of normal life, which we all aspire to very soon, by His Almighty’s will. We are certain,” HH the Amir continued, “His Almighty will make this gloominess cease to exist, by his mercy and grace. We ought to sense the joy and happiness with the advent of the happy Eid, boost the spirit of hope and optimism and spread such spirit among our families and relatives. We pray to His Almighty in these blessed days that he may preserve our dear homeland, take away this pandemic and relieve all mankind of this gloomy plight.” – KUNA

